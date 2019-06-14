

CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie has climbed the ranks as one of the most expensive places in Canada to rent.

According to a new report by PadMapper.com, an online property rental platform, the cost of a one-bedroom apartment grew by 0.7 percent to $1,450 in June. However, the price of a two-bedroom apartment dropped by 0.7 percent to $1,490.

The report ranked Barrie as the fourth most expensive city to rent in Canada.

Toronto topped the list, followed by Vancouver and Burnaby, B.C.

PadMapper examines rent prices across Canada’s 26 largest cities.