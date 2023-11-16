Barrie police investigate brazen vehicle thefts

Barrie police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects concerning the theft of two vehicles from a business earlier this week.

According to police, a male and female have been observed on various surveillance video systems attempting to break into a vehicle outside a Patterson Rd. business shortly before midnight on Nov. 14.

Police say the pair then tried to access two more vehicles from another business after being unsuccessful the first time.

Finally, the pair managed to get their hands on two pairs of keys from a locked drop box at an automotive repair shop along the same road.

Police allege the two each left with a vehicle, heading southbound on Patterson Rd. The first was a white 2017 GMC Terrain with the license plate BFRF-347. The second stolen vehicle is described as a silver 4-door Kia Forte with the license plate CPVZ-031.

The first suspect is described as:

White male

Between 20-30 years of age

Skinny build

Wearing white Adidas hoodie with a grey and blue jacket, grey pants and black work boots

Had large black bag

The second suspect is described as:

While female

Between 18-25 years old

Skinny build

Wearing brown/purple hoodie, yellow scarf, black jacket, black pants and white and black Nike shoes

Had small blue backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.