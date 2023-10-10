Barrie police increase security at local synagogues and mosques

Police in Barrie have stepped up patrols at local synagogues and mosques amid the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We are there out of an abundance of caution," said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

The service said it would periodically attend the Am Shalom Synagogue, the Chabad Jewish Centre, and the Barrie Mosque day and night.

"We seek to reassure our community with our presence and dissuade those who would cause fear," Johnston added.

"To know that the police cares and that they are there and that they want to be visible, of course, makes us feel like they are aligned with us and supportive, and we very much appreciate that," said Rabbi Audrey Kauffman with Am Shalom Congregation.

The Barrie synagogue will hold a community prayer service on Saturday to honour the lives lost and support those now dealing with the Israel-Gaza war.

Rabbi Kauffman said the service would be open to all to attend.