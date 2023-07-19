Barrie pilots new alternate route shuttle from northern prison
Barrie introduces a shuttle to provide alternative options to those leaving Central North Correctional Centre
The City of Barrie and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General have agreed that Barrie can pilot a shuttle service that will allow individuals released from Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) to get closer to home.
This pilot project is part of a council motion approved on May 17 to address chronic homelessness and enhance public safety in Barrie.
"The release of individuals from CNCC to the Barrie area created a challenging situation for the city," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.
During the election, Nuttall said he heard people's concerns about the correctional facility drop-offs.
"I'm excited for the opportunity for the city of Barrie to partner with the province of Ontario on this pilot project to provide additional options to help individuals successfully transition out of the correctional system.
Historically, Barrie was chosen as the drop-off location for individuals released from CNCC because it was the closest city that provided regional transit service.
Several individuals are released each day from CNCC, and a number of those individuals arrive in Barrie.
Of the approximately 700 homeless people in Simcoe County, half identify as living within Barrie.
As part of this recent enumeration, 38 per cent of all people living on the street in Simcoe County identified they were doing so because of "health or correctional" issues.
The pilot project aims to provide alternative transportation options to bring individuals leaving the correctional system closer to their desired final destination and existing support networks.
The city will be responsible for all costs associated with these transportation services and will monitor the success of this pilot project on an ongoing basis. The shuttle service is anticipated to start in September.
