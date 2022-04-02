Barrie organization welcomes clothing donations to support Ukraine
A Barrie organization is trying to support Ukrainians as the war rages on in the country.
Kidney Clothes Donation Centre in Barrie's south end has been accepting clothing donations. A financial contribution is made to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for every pound of clothes donated to the organization.
Kidney Clothes is a part of the Kidney Foundation, an organization that collects textiles and household goods across the province and a location in Alberta. The organization then sells the clothes to third parties, which give the funds back to the organization. The Kidney Foundation supports those who are affected by kidney disease.
Katherina Simms from Kidney Clothes Donation Centre says the organization's mission revolves around helping those in need.
Kidney Clothes is encouraging the community to donate clothing, shoes, belts, purses, bags, blankets and sheets.
Simms says the clothing does not have to be in perfect condition.
"Those that aren't in perfect condition will get resurfaced and repurposed into other items so that way we keep it out of the landfills," Simms says.
Those who are interested in donating can mark any bags with the letter 'U' during business hours so that the donations will get directed to the program.
More information about the program can be found here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atlantic Canada, Northwest Territories report highest COVID-19 cases per capita
With health authorities across Canada on high alert for another wave of COVID-19 as health restrictions continue to ease, the Atlantic provinces as well as Northwest Territories are reporting more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else in Canada or the U.S.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Paul Workman: A train ride to Kyiv amid war
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman chronicles his journey from Lviv to Ukraine's capital of Kviv on a train packed with hundreds of people headed home.
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.
Live updates: Ukrainian troops fear traps, move cautiously
What's happening in Ukraine today: Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of Kyiv on Saturday, even amid fears that Russian forces left booby-trapped explosives.
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a 'savage' war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
Montreal
-
Montrealer charged in the US for alleged $30 million fraud targeting thousands of seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
-
Eve Gascon makes 23 saves in first Major Junior win with the Olympiques
Goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman to lead her team to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) victory since Charline Labonté on February 10, 2000.
-
Hundreds of Montrealers protest war in Ukraine
Nearly six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, the solidarity movement in Montreal isn't losing any steam with hundreds gathering to protest on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Pre-pay policy now in effect at some gas stations to prevent fuel theft
The rising price of fuel in Ontario has forced some gas stations in Ottawa to put a new pre-pay policy in place.
-
Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa
No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio season
Ottawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
Toronto
-
Funeral held for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents were laid to rest Saturday morning after dying from a fire that ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Ontarians won millions from the latest Lotto Max draw. Here's where those tickets were sold
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Kitchener
-
'Gives us an understanding': Vigil for children killed in Ukraine held in Kitchener
A vigil at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener was held on Saturday, as local community members lit candles as part of a display representing the number of children killed in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
-
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Seven years later, family and friends still await inquest into death of Beau Baker
Seven years since he was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, family and friends of Beau Baker continue to wait for an inquest into his death.
-
Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.
London
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area
The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Elections Ontario readies for June election
We're roughly two months away from the next election and the staff at Elections Ontario say they'll be ready by the time we go to the ballot box.
-
Noah Strong Foundation encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors
North Bay's Noah Dugas passed away in 2020, but since he was an organ donor, the lives of seven people were saved.
-
Fall enrolment up across Sault Ste. Marie schools
The Algoma District School Board, Sault College and Algoma University are projecting increases in enrolment numbers this fall.
Windsor
-
Vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall closes after more than 220,000 doses administered
The final dose of Pfizer has been given and the vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is now a part of the history of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary
The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.
-
UHC Hub of Opportunities hosts in-person job fair
The UHC Hub of Opportunities held its first job fair in two years on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Community members in shock as Calgary police investigate three separate homicides in 48 hours
There have been six separate homicides in Calgary since March 18, including three separate deaths that occurred within 48 hours, leaving many nearby residents shocked by the aftermath of violence.
-
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
-
Calgarians join province-wide 'Ditch the Draft' protests against UCP curriculum plans
Yet another curriculum protest was held in Calgary Saturday to speak out about one of the province's most contentious issues.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Rush lay off head coach, GM and Quinlan to take over remainder of season
Saskatchewan Rush head coach Jeff McComb has been let go by the team’s general manager.
-
'There was nothing like it': What happened when disco touched down in Saskatoon
Elizabeth Smith was in her late 20s when she took a trip to New York City that would change her life and the disco scene in Saskatoon in the late 1970s.
-
Saskatoon real estate company collapse leaves millions unaccounted for, court documents reveal
A Saskatoon real estate company controlling hundreds of properties has ceased operations and left millions of dollars from dozens of investors unaccounted for.
Edmonton
-
'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
Across the province, many Albertans banded together Saturday to protest implementing the United Conservative Party-led curriculum draft in elementary classrooms this fall.
-
Body found inside house after fire in Vegreville
Vegreville RCMP are investigating after a body was found inside a house that was on fire Saturday morning.
-
Albertans to celebrate Ramadan together after gathering restrictions lifted
Ramadan, a month of special spiritual importance to Muslims, began and the community is looking forward to being able to celebrate it together.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
-
Man killed in Surrey home that neighbours say has been causing disturbances
Residents in the Whalley neighbourhood said the shooting is just the latest incident in the home on 97 Avenue at 126 Street.
-
COVID-19 vaccine rates among B.C. kids under 12 remain low, expert says it’s time to change strategy
Just 56 per cent of kids aged five to 11 in B.C. have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and one expert says the province needs to change its messaging and strategy in order to move the needle and increase immunization rates.