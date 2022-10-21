Barrie, Ont. doctor charged in wife's death won't face criminal prosecution

A Barrie, Ont. emergency room doctor will not face criminal prosecution from the Crown, at least for the time being, after being charged with criminal negligence and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with his wife's death.

In March, Dr. Coryn Hayman learned he would not be tried for criminal negligence. Justice Jon-Jo Douglas discharged Hayman, ruling there was no sufficient case to put the accused on trial.

The last remaining charge in the Superior Court of Justice was stayed four months ago.

Charlotte Coughler's lifeless body was found inside the couple's south Barrie home in late January 2020. Days later, her husband was arrested and charged in connection to her death.

Coughler worked as a nurse at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill.

In her obituary, her family suggested donations be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation.

Hayman and Coughler married about a year before her passing.

All evidence presented during the preliminary hearing, including the circumstances surrounding Coughler's death, remains protected under a publication ban.

Under an agreement between the Crown and Hayman's lawyer Jill Makepeace, the doctor, who had been practicing family medicine for about 15 years, including at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, has agreed not to pursue the reissuing of his licence for at least another two years.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirms Hayman has agreed not to practice medicine in any jurisdiction until at least January 1, 2025.

He had previously agreed not to practice medicine dating back to December 2020.

Hayman's lawyer told the court her client remains committed to an eventual return to the practice of medicine and is thankful for the support from his family and his late wife's family.