Barrie mayor to make case to province for more land for business with support from former mayors

As it works to continue to address the city’s housing affordability crisis, there’s a new push by Barrie city council to unlock new business opportunities in the city.

CTV News has learned that on Monday Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall will be making a presentation to the province to call for more employment lands to be made available in the city.

To help strengthen his point, the mayor will be bringing signed letters of support from all of Barrie’s living, former mayors including Janice Laking, Jim Perri, Rob Hamilton, Jeff Lehman, and Dave Aspden.

Nuttall will also have approximately 400 letters of support for his calls from local business owners and leaders in the manufacturing sector, including the Chamber of Commerce.

“While the City is making advancements in helping bring commercial and industrial development projects to market, it remains challenged in fulfilling the demands and requirements of prospective investors,” reads a draft of the letter of support by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, posted to its website earlier last week.

In the letter, the chamber points out without additional serviceable employment lands the City will struggle to meet its target of more than 150,000 jobs by 2051, saying the current limited supply of land is making it hard for existing businesses to expand and for the City to attract new businesses.

Opening up more industrial lands was a campaign promise Nuttall ran on in his successful campaign to become mayor.