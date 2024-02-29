Barrie man handed 30-day licence suspension for stunt driving on Hwy 400: OPP

A driver from Barrie faces charges and a future court appearance after an officer pulled him over along Highway 400 for speeding.

The officer allegedly clocked the vehicle travelling 160 kilometres per hour along the highway on Tuesday night and conducted a traffic stop at King Road in Vaughan.

Police say the 23-year-old motorist was given a roadside alcohol screening device and "blew a warn."

The driver was charged with stunt driving - an automatic charge for motorists speeding 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit if the limit is 80km/h or more.

He was also handed a month-long licence suspension and a two-week vehicle impoundment.