Barrie man charged with accessing, possessing and making child pornography available
A 37-year-old man faces charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Barrie.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to police, the man from Barrie was arrested on Friday last week following a two-month investigation.
The accused is alleged to have used a Peer-to-Peer Network to allow like-minded users to connect to the internet and download or upload child pornography files that were in his possession.
Police charged him with accessing, possessing and making child pornography available.
He was held for a bail hearing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by ‘crypto king’
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Joly condemns Hamas rapes of Israeli women after weeks of pressure
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel, after weeks of pressure to speak out.
Surge in newcomers putting pressure on inflation via housing demand: BoC official
The recent surge in newcomers is adding to inflation through housing demand, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday, warning rental and home prices could continue to rise without a boost to housing supply.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
-
Nova Scotia information commissioner to investigate file-sharing cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner has launched an investigation into the theft of personal information from a file-transfer system used by the provincial government.
Montreal
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
-
A majority of Quebec civil servants are unaware of the whistleblowing law: ombudsperson
More than six years after it came into force, the majority of government employees are not familiar with the whistleblower legislation, according to the latest special report by the Québec Ombudsperson, tabled on Thursday.
-
Manon Jeannotte from First Nation in Gaspé appointed Quebec lieutenant-governor
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has appointed Manon Jeannotte as the new lieutenant-governor of Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa issues $400,000 in fines for violating winter weather parking ban during first storm of the season
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the first significant snowstorm of the season.
-
Shooting at Hull home had the wrong target, Gatineau police say
No one was hurt when several shots were fired at a home on rue Saint-Hyacinthe at approximately 12 a.m. on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by ‘crypto king’
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
-
Toronto police issue warning about snow plow scam
Toronto may have only received a taste of winter weather Thursday morning, but police say fraudsters are already running snow removal scams.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ont. woman accused of defrauding doulas pleads guilty to some charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud and mischief.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Power out in Waterloo neighbourhood after truck hits line
Crews are working to restore power in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Erb Street West in Waterloo after a truck hit a power line.
London
-
14-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Fairground Road near Cultus.
-
November marks 'lackluster' month for home sales: LSTAR
It was a slow month for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region, with LSTAR calling the month of November 'lackluster' amid a small decrease in the average home price.
-
Crossing the street a little 'out of reach' in Old East Village
A London woman has generated some buzz on social media after a post on Facebook from an Old East Village neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
Windsor
-
'It’s the talk of the town': Here’s what you need to know to enter the EV auto sector
Workforce Windsor-Essex has launched a website specifically designed to outline skills required to get into the industry.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after fatal west end crash
Windsor police are investigating a serious collision in the west end.
-
Downtown stabbing stemmed by argument over money, police say
A woman was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly stabbing a man twice during an argument over money, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah.
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
Alberta town breaks 123-year-old weather record amid balmy temperatures
Another seven weather records were set in Alberta on Wednesday, including one that was 123 years old.
Saskatoon
-
'You want him, not me': Final messages between Sask. Mountie and his wife read in murder trial
On Wednesday, an expert witness walked the court through messages suggesting a love triangle between a former Saskatchewan Mountie, his wife, and the man he’s accused of killing.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Homeless in Lloydminster evicted and fined $580 for encampment
As Saskatchewan managed to escape brutal cold temperatures going into December, some in Lloydminster are hoping for a chance to simply sleep indoors.
Edmonton
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man charged in 2022 Edmonton shootout arrested with $25K of cocaine: police
Police have charged a man they allege pulled the trigger in "an early morning shootout" in southwest Edmonton last year.
-
RCMP officer, civilian hurt when truck smashed into cruiser south of Edmonton
A 47-year-old truck driver has been ticketed for careless driving after an RCMP cruiser was hit on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton on Sunday night, injuring two people.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
-
B.C. landlord ordered to pay $5,400 for tenant's spitting, garbage-tossing, vandalism
A B.C. landlord has been ordered to pay $5,400 in strata fines racked up by a former tenant who was accused of breaching the building's bylaws 75 times.
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.