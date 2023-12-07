BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man charged with accessing, possessing and making child pornography available

    A 37-year-old man faces charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Barrie.

    According to police, the man from Barrie was arrested on Friday last week following a two-month investigation.

    The accused is alleged to have used a Peer-to-Peer Network to allow like-minded users to connect to the internet and download or upload child pornography files that were in his possession.

    Police charged him with accessing, possessing and making child pornography available.

    He was held for a bail hearing.

