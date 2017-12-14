

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man has been charged with manslaughter six months after a suspicious death.

Homicide detectives charged Bryan Smith this week after a lengthy medical review by a neuropathologist determined Brett Wickett died of blunt force trauma.

Barrie police say Wickett and Smith were involved in an altercation on Anne Street on June 30. He was taken to hospital the next day with signs of significant trauma. He died hours later.

Smith, 35, later turned himself over to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was originally charged with assault causing bodily harm. That charge has since been replaced with manslaughter.

Smith appeared in court on Thursday.