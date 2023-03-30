Barrie man blows nearly 4x legal limit after crashing into parked car: BPS

Police arrested a Barrie man accused of driving drunk and leaving the scene after colliding with a parked car and fencing.

A wood fence is damaged following a collision in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., March 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorne/At the Scene Photography)

According to police, the accused crashed into a car parked on Pine Drive late Wednesday morning before driving to a nearby residence on Spruce Crescent.

Officers cuffed the 49-year-old man and escorted him to the station, where police say he was tested, and his blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit.

The accused faces impaired driving charges and driving with no licence.