Barrie leaders urge federal and provincial governments to approve safe consumption site

Barrie, Ont. -

A letter has been sent to the federal and provincial governments urging them to approve the City of Barrie's safe consumption site (SCS) without delay.

The health unit reports a surge in opioid-related overdoses as the city grapples to control the escalating crisis.

There were 58 opioid deaths in Barrie in 2020, more than double the 26 in 2019, and 85 per cent higher than the average from 2017 to 2019, according to public health.

Experts point the finger at the pandemic for the surge.

The opioid mortality rate for Barrie in 2020 was the third-highest among Ontario municipalities with populations over 100,000.

The city hopes to get government approval soon to open the SCS located at 11 Innisfil Street (80 Bradford Street).

"This facility is needed immediately to prevent deaths due to poisoned drugs and help get people into treatment," said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The Barrie Health Accord's senior leadership signed the letter, including Barrie's mayor, County Warden George Cornell, RVH President and CEO Janice Skot, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood, and Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner.