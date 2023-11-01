Barrie GO train service temporarily replaced by shuttle buses: Here's when and why

Riders hoping to take the GO train out of Barrie this weekend may want to adjust their plans.

GO Transit says the Barrie Line rail service is temporarily suspended starting Friday at 9 p.m. for the weekend for track maintenance.

Shuttle buses will replace train service over the weekend for those travelling between the Allandale Waterfront GO station and Union Station; however, buses will not stop at the Downsview Park Station. Customers are encouraged to take the TTC to get to Downsview.

GO Transit warns that buses don't have the same capacity as trains, so passengers should expect longer than usual travel times.

Schedule changes are available online.

Regular train service on the Barrie Line will resume Monday.