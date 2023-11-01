BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie GO train service temporarily replaced by shuttle buses: Here's when and why

    GO Train at the Allandale Station in Barrie. (Jim Holmes/CTV News) GO Train at the Allandale Station in Barrie. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)

    Riders hoping to take the GO train out of Barrie this weekend may want to adjust their plans.

    GO Transit says the Barrie Line rail service is temporarily suspended starting Friday at 9 p.m. for the weekend for track maintenance.

    Shuttle buses will replace train service over the weekend for those travelling between the Allandale Waterfront GO station and Union Station; however, buses will not stop at the Downsview Park Station. Customers are encouraged to take the TTC to get to Downsview.

    GO Transit warns that buses don't have the same capacity as trains, so passengers should expect longer than usual travel times.

    Schedule changes are available online.

    Regular train service on the Barrie Line will resume Monday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News