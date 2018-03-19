

The shelves at the Barrie Food Bank are quickly depleting after a challenging winter for many of its clients.

The food bank launched its annual Spring and Easter Food Drive Monday with a goal to collect 75,000 pounds of food by the end of April.

“We want to replenish our shelves prior to spring and summer so that we have enough food to continue us through until August,” said executive director Peter Sundborg.

About 2,800 people depend on the food bank monthly and donations are slow during the summer months.

"We go through75,000 pounds of every month,” said Sundborg.

Most needed items include baby food, healthy school snacks, rice, pasta, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables.

Donations can be made at any local grocery store and the food bank.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Beatrice Vaisman