Barrie father of 5 remains out on bail after pleading guilty to trafficking high school girl

A Barrie man who pleaded guilty in December to turning a teenage girl to prostitution remains out on bail amid sentencing delays.

On Thursday, Eric Mejia-Gonzales, 29, had his sentencing postponed for the third time because he's waiting on surgery for an ongoing kidney issue.

The court heard the girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was in high school in 2018 when Mejia-Gonzales gave her clothes and drugs and sold her sexual services on a Barrie escort website to clients at a former downtown motel for $180. Mejia-Gonzales then kept most of that money for himself.

Since his arrest, he has been out on bail and living with his parents in Toronto.

The Crown requested Mejia-Gonzales spend 18 months behind bars. His lawyer is arguing for 12 months and one year of probation.

In submissions to Justice Michelle Fuerst, the Crown said an aggravating factor was that Mejia-Gonzales took at face value that the girl was 20 when, in fact, she was 15.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7 to set a new date for sentencing.