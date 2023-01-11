Barrie couple plans to buy tv and king-size bed with lottery win
A Barrie couple says they plan to purchase a new television and a king-size bed to celebrate after matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order with Lotto Max.
Maria Caetano and Joao Gomes De Almeida regularly play the lottery and were surprised by their first big win.
"While checking my ticket on the OLG App, I noticed the sound was different than usual," Maria shared.
The married couple won $100,000 in the Nov. 22 draw with the ticket they purchased at KFF Smoke & Gift on Essa Road in Barrie.
They said they shared the news of their win with their children.
"We kept verifying the ticket together because we couldn't believe our eyes," Joao said.
They plan to celebrate with a family dinner.
"My heart is so happy," concluded Joao.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
Judge allows class action against Ford government on COVID-19 long-term care deaths
A proposed class action against the Ontario government alleging 'gross negligence' in preventing COVID-19 long-term care deaths and serious infection may be able to proceed to trial, pending a possible appeal from the province.
Gwen Stefani faces criticism over 'I'm Japanese' comment in Allure magazine interview
Music star Gwen Stefani has been called out for comments made about her affinity to Japan during an interview with Allure magazine, while promoting her beauty brand GXVE.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
-
Quebec cross-country skier reaches the South Pole solo in record time
Quebec cross-country skier Caroline Côté has achieved her goal: she has broken the world record for reaching the South Pole unassisted in the fastest time.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
-
New pastry shop in Hintonburg vandalized
Amandine Patisserie in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood suffered extensive damage in a break and enter Tuesday night, less than two months after opening its door to the public.
Toronto
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario drop slightly in November but remain high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room dropped slightly in November after hitting a record high.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Hospital cares for record amount of patients in one day
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener says a new record has been broken when it comes to the number of individuals treated in a single day in the emergency department.
-
'It’s just going to get worse': Rally against tent removal held at Roos Island
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
-
Suspect allegedly hits police car several times, evades arrest
Waterloo regional police are looking for an individual who struck a police vehicle with their car several times before evading arrest, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
London
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted man
A dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
-
Perfect record for Team Canada at the World Under 18 Hockey Championships
Team Canada finished the Round Robin with a perfect 3-0 record at the World Under 18 Hockey Championship in Sweden.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
-
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
-
Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
Single-sport betting now live at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is betting big on single-game sports, becoming the first land-based casino in Ontario to offer a full-service, in-person sportsbook.
-
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murder
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
-
Police renew calls for information in Forest Glade attempted murder
Windsor police are saying that, on Jan. 2, opening the door in this instance almost cost a woman her life in Forest Glade.
Calgary
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Trans Mountain expansion on track, despite comments from Alberta premier
The possibility of the Trans Mountain expansion project not being fully funded or operational by the end of the year is wrong, the company says, despite what Alberta Premier Danielle Smith suggested Tuesday.
-
Calgary man charged in fatal shooting on Christmas Day
A 21-year-old Calgary man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Samuel Haile on Christmas Day.
Saskatoon
-
'I was ashamed': Former employee of Sask. jail says she filed complaint after being told to take off ribbon skirt
A woman who used to work in an Indigenous cultural role at a Yorkton jail said she filed a complaint with the Ministry of Justice after she was told she was not allowed to wear a ribbon skirt.
-
Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation
A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she's never met.
-
Residential snow removal could take up to two months: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Edmonton
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Cat shot with an arrow 'likely not an accident,' EPS says
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
Vancouver
-
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
370 restaurants taking reservations for Dine Out Vancouver's biggest festival to date
Frugal foodies can start preparing for the 21st annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival after the participating restaurants were revealed Wednesday.