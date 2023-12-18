BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie convenience store robbed by armed man in Batman mask

    A man wearing a Batman mask robbed Zel Convenience store on Cundles Road West on Dec. 18, 2023. (Supplied photo/Barrie Police Services) A man wearing a Batman mask robbed Zel Convenience store on Cundles Road West on Dec. 18, 2023. (Supplied photo/Barrie Police Services)

    Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Barrie convenience store while wearing a Batman mask.

    The suspect entered the Zel Convenience on Cundles Road West, at around 5 a.m. on Monday. Police say the man had an axe and ran westbound from the store after taking a small amount of change from the store's cash register. Police had a canine track set up but could not locate the individual.

    The suspect is described as a 5'8 white man. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and dark pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 ext 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

