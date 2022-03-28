Barrie Colts clinch playoff spot for first time since 2017/2018 season

Fans of the Barrie Colts are celebrating after the team clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2017/2018 season.

"It's one of those steps in the right direction," said Barrie Colts defenseman Nathan Allensen.

Allensen is in his fifth year with the Colts, and this will be his second trip to the playoffs.

"Hopefully, we can just keep it rolling."

Heading into the playoffs, the Colts have seven players on the roster who are NHL property, including Tyson Foerster, who is on loan from the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

"They just up the pace for everybody," said Colts Head Coach Marty Williamson. "They pull along the young guys, and we have a young team. We're one of the younger teams in the league."

Williamson said he's happy to have playoff hockey return after two years, adding, "It's exciting to have the fans back. You know, the excitement in the rinks, we can feel it."

The Barrie team has 10 regular-season games before the playoffs.

It is yet to be determined which team the Colts will face off against and when.

The Colts' next home game at the Sadlon Arena is Thursday against the Sudbury Wolves.