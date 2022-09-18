Barrie boater charged with impaired

A Barrie man is accused of impaired offences after a hit and run involving a boat on Georgian Bay, according to provincial police.

OPP said a docked, 48-foot vessel was hit by a 30-foot boat in the northwest area of Beausoleil Island just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the 30-foot vessel took off and failed to remain at the crash.

Police were able to locate the boater at a marina in Tiny Township shortly after 9 a.m., where police said they saw signs of impairment.

The boater, a 36-year-old man, was arrested and charged.

The accused's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.