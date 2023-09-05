Back-to-School heat wave is no day at the beach

Environment Canada has issued an atypical September heat warning for Central Ontario.

The national weather agency is calling for hot and humid conditions through Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius are expected, with high Humidex values near 40.

Daytime highs are expected to be 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Overnight lows will be 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, bringing little relief from the heat.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours and ensure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

A cooler air mass is expected Thursday.