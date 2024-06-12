BARRIE
    • Aurora woman wins $250K with instant lottery ticket

    Amiran Bissoon of Aurora, Ont., won the top prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier Game. (Source: OLG) Amiran Bissoon of Aurora, Ont., won the top prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier Game. (Source: OLG)
    Amiran Bissoon of Aurora celebrates after picking up her first big lottery win.

    Bissoon, who plays the lottery only a few times a year, received an Instant Bingo Multiplier ticket as a gift from her sister.

    The retail worker says she played her ticket at home and was curious if she really won at first. "I went back to the store and scanned it on the Ticket Checker. When I saw the Big Winner screen and the prize amount, I still couldn't believe it," she said. "I had to check it again on the OLG app. I was happy and excited!"

    Bissoon says she plans to share the $250,000 win with her family.

    The winning ticket was purchased at One More Convenience on Howard Street in Toronto.

    Instant Bingo Multiplier is $10 per play with a top prize of $250,000. 

