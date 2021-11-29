Art fundraiser supports mental health programs in Orillia
An art fundraiser supports mental health programs at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. (CTV News Barrie)
Barrie, Ont. -
A live wearable art show has been transformed into a documentary to raise money for mental health after it was shelved due to COVID-19.
Somniatis 'A World of Beauty' takes the viewer on a journey showcasing the collaboration of local artists working together on one wearable piece of art.
"For me personally, before the pandemic, there were many people in my life that I lost due to mental health," said Somniatis Artist Director Tammy Dore. "But with myself personally creating art, it just kind of takes you away."
The roughly 23-minute long video is meant to raise money for mental health services at Orillia's hospital.
As of Monday afternoon, more than $600 has been raised.