Arrest made in 2022 fatal shooting of woman in Alliston, Ont.

Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a woman was allegedly gunned down in front of her Alliston, Ont. home.

On Thursday, investigators charged Ahmet Duzguner, 51, of New Tecumseth, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sibel Duzgunner.

According to police, Sibel Duzguner got into her car to leave for work on August 26, 2022, when a vehicle drove up to her Kidd Crescent home, and shots rang out.

The mother of three was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators on the case believed the shooting was targeted.

Sibel Duzguner immigrated to Canada from Türkiye in 2003 and lived in the Alliston home with her children. Police revealed she was planning to remarry.

Last fall, her family issued an emotional plea for help solving the case.

"I am voicing out to Canada because we are far away; we are helpless. Please find the people who did this to my sister. Please let justice be served on those who took her away from us," implored Sibel's sister Seda.

Police also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Following the arrest on Thursday, the accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

The authorities have not released the relationship between the victim and the accused.

They confirmed the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information, no matter how minor, to contact the OPP via a dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9407 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.