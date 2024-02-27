BARRIE
Barrie

    • Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurity

    Share

    Food insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.

    Himanshu Soni created a policy dictating that anyone who walks into one of his eight restaurants hungry wouldn't leave with an empty stomach.

    "We have done so well in the communities we are in business with, so we said it's time for us to give back to the community," Soni said.

    The Alliston man also introduced a 'Pay It Forward' board for customers to buy a personal pizza to be donated to someone in need.

    The free pizza initiative is being offered until March 31.

    Soni owns Pizza Hut locations in Wasaga Beach, Penetanguishene, Midland, Sault Ste. Marie, Owen Sound, Port Elgin, and Richmond Hill.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News