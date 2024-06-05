Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife

51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.

It's been nearly two years since 38-year-old Sibel Duzguner was found dead inside her car on her Alliston, Ont., driveway.

Police said Sibel was about to head to work on August 26, 2022, around 6:25 a.m. when a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta was captured on surveillance cameras driving up to Duzguner's home and blocking her car.

It's at that point police say someone got out and shot Sibel several times execution-style from her driver-side window. Investigators believe the mother of three children was targeted.

Police charged her ex-husband last month with Sibel's murder.

Provincial police are looking for a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta as they investigate a homicide in Alliston, Ont. (Supplied)

On Wednesday, he appeared in the Barrie courthouse with more than a dozen family members in attendance, along with his lawyer, Deniz Sarikaya.

While evidence heard in court before trial is protected by a publication ban, CTV News has confirmed Ahmet Duzguner was Sibel's ex-husband, with whom she had three children.

Police said Sibel Duzguner immigrated to Canada from Türkiye in 2003 and lived in the Alliston home with her children after moving from Toronto. Police revealed she was planning to remarry.

Sibel Duzguner, 38, of Alliston, Ont. is pictured. (Source: OPP)

Following her death, Sibel's family back home in Türkiye issued an emotional plea for help solving the case.

Police also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sibel's death.

Ahmet Duzguner makes his next appearance on Friday; the allegations against him have not been tested in court.