Alliston hospital extends operations of COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic

As of Monday, a health clinic run by Alliston's hospital will be extending its services.

Alliston's Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) will be extending operations for its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.

The Clinic is available for anyone who is experiencing mild to moderate or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 or flu who would like to receive in-person care.

In a press release, Dr. Matthew Myatt, Chief of Emergency at SMH said the decision was made based on increased demand and transmission of COVID-19 within the community.

"We've seen higher volumes of individuals and families through the Clinic in the past two weeks and want to make sure we are offering as much support as we can to those who need it," said Myatt.

The Clinic will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (249) 501-0383.