BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver arrested after arriving at police station to charge vehicle

    Police allegedly found open liquor in a vehicle at a detachment in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 16, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot in Kawartha Lakes. 

    According to provincial police, the driver had arrived at the police station late Friday afternoon to charge his electric vehicle.

    Officers interacted with the driver and launched an investigation.

    They allege he had open liquor in the vehicle.

    The Peterborough man was subsequently charged and will have to appear in court to answer to the charges.

    His vehicle was towed to an impound yard, where it will remain for a week.

