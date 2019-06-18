

CTV Barrie





A Bradford man is facing charges after police say he struck two trees and a porch while allegedly driving drunk.

Police say the accused lost control of his vehicle on Downey Emerald Drive on Saturday night and hit a tree. They say he drove back onto the road before losing control again and hitting another tree and then a house porch.

The homeowner came outside to look at the damage as the driver left the scene. Police say he returned when officers arrived and they allege they could smell alcohol.

The 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving offences.