All southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 shut down after crash

A two-vehicle collision has completely shut down a portion of Hwy. 400 Friday.

According to police, a transport truck and pickup truck collided shortly after 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes near King Rd. in the Aurora area.

While police confirm no injuries have been reported, there was a fluid leak from the tractor trailer, prompting all lanes to be shutdown in that area for a cleanup. Motorists are being advised to get off the highway at Lloydtown-Aurora Rd.

The Ministry of Environment has been advised. Police are waiting for a cleanup crew to arrive.

There's no ETA on when the roadway may reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.