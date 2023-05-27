All cats rescued, donations needed after fire at Oro-Medonte animal shelter

After a devastating fire at an Oro-Medonte animal shelter, all missing cats have been accounted for.

In a post on social media, Street Cats Rescue said all of its cats had been rescued following a fire that forced the shelter to vacate on Friday.

"It was nothing short of terrifying," the post read. "We have no idea if or when we can return to the shelter."

Four people were hospitalized trying to rescue the cats from the Shanty Bay Road animal shelter after a garbage truck fire spread to a nearby dumpster and eventually the building.

At the time, Officials said 30 of the 56 cats were accounted for, and seven of those were treated for smoke inhalation.

A dump truck on fire in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., May 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)"Thanks to an amazing community, we have been able to find temporary locations for all of them around the area," continued Street Cats Rescue in its social media post.

Donations to Street Cats Rescue can be made via e-transfer to streetcatsrescue@hotmail.com or on its charity page.