Sex offender Lauriston Maloney prepares for human trafficking trial with new lawyer

A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.

On Tuesday, in a virtual Barrie courtroom, Lauriston Maloney appeared alongside defence lawyer, Anthony Bryant, who once represented notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo.

In 2005, Bryant received a letter from Bernardo confessing to several additional crimes following his conviction for the murders of Kristin French and Leslie Mahaffy.

Maloney is scheduled to stand trial in October.

The 43-year-old man from Essa Township is accused of trafficking a person, receiving material benefits from trafficking, assault and forcible confinement.

Maloney, who was first convicted about 20 years ago for trafficking an underage girl as part of an escort service he ran in the Mississauga area, was arrested last July along with his wife Amber, who is also accused of trafficking a person and materially benefiting from it, administering a noxious substance, fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

The couple's arrests came after a rare public safety warning issued by the OPP advising the community of Maloney's presence at the unlicenced 'Beating the Odds' camp for children on the autism spectrum owned and operated since 2022 by his wife on their two-acre property in Utopia.

A publication ban protects any evidence heard in court from being released. However, police confirmed the alleged victim in the case was not a child at the camp.

Nottawasaga OPP previously said Maloney was also convicted about 10 years ago for trafficking young women.

Following several weeks in custody, the couple was released on bail to their respective parents.

Bryant declined to comment on the case.

The allegations against the Maloneys have not been tested in court.