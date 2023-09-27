Barrie

    • 82-year-old man arrested in historical sexual assault investigation

    Ontario police have arrested an 82-year-old man from Oshawa in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving multiple allegations over three decades.

    Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes arrested the senior last week on charges of sexual assault on a person under 16 and two counts of adult sexual assault.

    Police say the OPP Crime Unit began investigating the alleged sexual assaults after a second individual from another incident was identified earlier this month.

    They say the allegations span from 1986 to 2019.

    Police say there is no statute of limitations on sexual offences, and a report can be made at any time, regardless of how much time has passed.

    "Sexual assault is a crime that is substantially underreported. Research suggests that approximately 90 per cent of sexual assaults go unreported to police," the OPP stated in a release.

    The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

