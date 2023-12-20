5-vehicle crash in Midland sends 2 people to hospital

An early morning crash in Midland has sent two people to hospital.

The five-vehicle crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. on Highway 93 at Subway Road.

Police have confirmed two people were sent to hospital.

Highway 93 northbound has been closed intermittently as crews and tow trucks work to clear up the roadway.

N/B motorists on #HWY93 in the area of Subway Rd, Wyebridge can expect delays for the next hour as #SGBOPP & EMS clear a 5 car crash that occurred at 7:44am, sending 2 people to hospital. Seek alternate route, or watch for & obey instructions from officers directing traffic ^dh pic.twitter.com/eM38XdTMZa — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 20, 2023