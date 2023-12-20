BARRIE
Barrie

    • 5-vehicle crash in Midland sends 2 people to hospital

    Five-vehicle crash in Midland sends two people to hospital, Dec. 20, 2023 (Source: Rory Payment/ Deputy Fire Chief-Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Service) Five-vehicle crash in Midland sends two people to hospital, Dec. 20, 2023 (Source: Rory Payment/ Deputy Fire Chief-Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Service)

    An early morning crash in Midland has sent two people to hospital.

    The five-vehicle crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. on Highway 93 at Subway Road.

    Police have confirmed two people were sent to hospital.

    Highway 93 northbound has been closed intermittently as crews and tow trucks work to clear up the roadway.

