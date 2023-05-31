3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.

High school administrators in Huntsville notified officers of the incident at about 1:45 p.m. on May 24.

Further investigation resulted in an additional kidnapping charge for all three suspects and an upgraded charge of assault causing bodily harm.

A 15-year-old girl from Huntsville, a 17-year-old girl from Armour Township, and an 18-year-old girl from Perry Township are all facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

The teens are set to appear in an Ontario provincial court at a later date which police have yet to provide.

The identities of the accused under 18 are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.