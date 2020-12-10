BARRIE, ONT. -- A four-month investigation, called Project Glaze, ended with the Barrie Police Drug Enforcement Unit making a significant drug bust of more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of cocaine.

Project Glaze focused on drug trafficking in Barrie and the GTA. According to police, a search of four Barrie homes, an Innisfil storage locker, and four vehicles resulted in the seizure of 4.5 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $270,000, a quantity of fentanyl, more than $500,000 in cash, and three cars.

"This investigation has made a significant impact on drug trafficking in the city, and the cocaine and Canadian currency seizures are the largest in the history of the Barrie Police Service. Project Glaze clearly serves a message that criminal activity of this type has no place in our community," Inspector Rich Johnston said.

A 35-year-old man, 33-year-old Innisfil woman and 32-year-old Barrie man face multiple charges.

The accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.