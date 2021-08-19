Advertisement
23-year-old faces charges for driving a car into Lake Simcoe
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 4:29PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police have charged a 23-year-old Springwater man after his car ended up in Lake Simcoe.
Police were called to the end of Shore Acres Drive in Innisfil following reports of a car in the lake at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The driver, who was uninjured, was arrested for impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
The man’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
