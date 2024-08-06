11th most wanted arrested for involvement in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his involvement in a high-profile abduction case has been arrested in the United States.

36-year-old Deshawn Davis, was wanted for his involvement in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri who was kidnapped from a home in Wasaga Beach Ont., on January 12, 2022.

On Monday, Davis was found in Redway, California, by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and deputy U.S. marshals in the Northern District of California.

This year, Davis was added to the Bolo Program's Canada's 25 Most Wanted and the USMS' 15 Most Wanted Fugitive lists.

On January 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an alleged abduction from a home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

Police say three men took Hajtamiri from a house on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, dressed in fake police gear, and fled the scene with her in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Elnaz Hajtamiri, who was 37 years old at the time, is described as female, 160 centimeters tall, slim build, with shoulder-length black hair. Read complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation.

Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. OPP have said three men dressed in police gear snatched 37-year-old Hajtamiri on the evening of Jan. 12, 2022 from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont., and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OPP

In an interview with CTV News in April 2024, OPP major case manager, Detective Inspector John Power said,

"It's a challenging case. We have dedicated members on this investigation who have worked relentlessly on trying to find Elnaz and bring answers, and on the family who are desperate to have those answers, we want to bring the resolution."

Police say they will continue to collaborate with law enforcement in the United States to further the investigation of Elnaz.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.