Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly struck a senior in the face.

York Regional Police say the suspect was skateboarding along Main Street in Newmarket when he bumped into an 81-year-old man on Sunday evening.

The suspect spilled his drink and challenged the victim to pay for a new one. Police say the suspect then followed the senior and spat on him.

The suspect then allegedly struck the senior in the face, causing him to fall. He received minor injuries.

The accused is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, 5’10”, with short dark hair. He was seen wearing a white shirt, black jacket, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.