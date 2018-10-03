

York Regional Police are looking for two men after a vicious beating at a Vaughan tire shop.



Police released video and pictures of the incident which happened on Aug. 20 at a store on Hanlan Road, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road.



Police say two men entered the shop looking to speak with one of the employees at around 1 p.m. Shortly after the men entered the store, they assaulted one of the employees, who then fled out the front door.



YRP says the two suspects then returned to the store and began beating a second victim. Surveillance video released by police shows the two suspects jointly punching and kicking the victim in the head as he is trapped on a couch. One of the suspects then lifts up a tire and brings it down on the suspect as he lays on the couch trying to protect his head.



The suspects then fled on foot, south on Scholes Road toward Steeles Avenue.



One of the suspects is described as a black male standing five-foot-seven with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black bandana on his head.



The second suspect is described as a black male standing six-foot-one with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a blue bandana on his head and sunglasses.



Anyone with information is asked to call police.