BARRIE -- The York Regional Police say officers have recovered a body after a 30-year-old man was "swept away" in rushing water" yesterday in Richmond Hill.

According to police, officers with the YRP Marine Unit recovered the body "found submerged in the middle of the pond" around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the coroner will be on scene to confirm the deceased's identity.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Frank Endean Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, police say emergency crews rescued a 26-year-old Toronto man from a storm drain tunnel, which connects to a nearby pond.

According to police, the man told officers his 30-year-old friend from Richmond Hill - who he was with him in the tunnel system - was swept away by the current into a nearby pond after the tunnel flooded.

Officers with the YRP, Richmond Hill fire and emergency services, and York Paramedics searched the area overnight, police say.