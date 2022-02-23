YRP looking to speak with possible witness to deadly Keswick house fire

Investigators with York Regional Police say they are looking to speak with a possible witness to a deadly house fire in Keswick that has been ruled a homicide.

Police set up a command post, seeking information on the death of 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier, whose body was found after emergency crews extinguished the blaze on Jan. 15.

Police say a surveillance camera captured an individual walking in the area of Miami Drive around 2:40 a.m. They say this person could have information that could help with the case.

York Regional Police released video of a possible witness to a deadly fire in Keswick on Jan. 15, 2022. (Supplied)

The police command post is in the area of Miami Drive and the Queensway South for anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious or who has dash cam footage of the area around the time of the fire.

Contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers.