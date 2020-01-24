BARRIE -- York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information to help solve a 46-year-old cold case in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

On February 6, 1973, police say 10-year-old Sheryl Blundell and her 10-year-old friend Lynn Sprague went to the store to buy candy.

According to police, around 7:20 p.m., both girls stepped into the road in front of a building at 233 Main St. to help a lost driver with directions to a veterinary clinic when they were both struck by westbound-vehicle.

Sprague suffered serious injuries, but Blundell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the car fled the scene driving west and then turned north on 9th Line. The vehicle is described as a Ford or Mercury, built in the 1960s, and was either red or grey.

A video describing the cold case can be seen here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police.