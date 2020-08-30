BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police spent many hours Sunday with their guns and eyes trained on a motel room in Sutton. But the person they were looking for was long gone.

Police say they were called to the Driftwood Motel at around 6 a.m. after a woman was reportedly assaulted by a man with whom she had a relationship.

Members of the YRP's emergency response unit moved in as police tried to coax the suspect out of one of the motel's suites. Just before 3 p.m., officers received clearance to go inside to make the arrest. When they did, they found the room empty.

Police now believe the suspect bolted before they arrived. It is not clear where he may have gone.