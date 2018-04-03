

CTV Barrie





A youth has been taken into custody for allegedly making threats towards an Alliston high school.

The OPP says it was notified about the alleged threats towards Banting Memorial High School early Tuesday morning.

The youth, who allegedly made the threats, was later taken into custody. It’s not yet clear if charges have been laid.

The Simcoe County District School Board says the police investigation involves a post made on social media.

The OPP has only said that it is working with officials from the high school and that the investigation is ongoing.

The board says parents of students were notified about the incident.