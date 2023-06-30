Youth struck by car on highway identified as Georgian College student

The young man struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.

Georgian College said the 20-year-old man was Maharab Hasan, who was to begin studying a game design and simulation program in September.

"Our college community offers our deepest condolences to Maharab's family, including his brother, who is a Georgian alumnus," Georgian released in a statement.

Hasan was involved in what police have called an accidental death while walking on Highway 400 between Dunlop Street and Essa Road late Tuesday night.

"Officers got to the scene just south of Dunlop, where two vehicles were located that had been involved in a collision," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

The highway was closed for the night for the investigation and reopened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"We are currently appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this person prior to the collision," Schmidt added.