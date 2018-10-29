Featured
Youth stabbed in Bradford
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 5:20PM EDT
A 17-year-old was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Bradford Saturday night.
South Simcoe Police say they were called to a local hospital Sunday where the teen was being treated.
Police say the teen was stabbed during an altercation outside a home.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.