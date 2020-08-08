Advertisement
Youth seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 6:37PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 8, 2020 6:44PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A person who emergency officials describe as a youth is seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash.
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 10 near Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline just outside Angus.
It isn’t clear what caused the crash or whether charges will be laid.
The child is expected to survive. An adult was also hurt, but their injuries are considered to be minor.
