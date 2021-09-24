Youth-led climate rally in Orillia Friday supports national movement
A youth-led climate action rally in front of Town Hall in Orillia at noon Friday will mirror several demonstrations taking place across Canada.
The Fridays for Future organization is demanding urgent action on climate change from politicians.
The youth-led demonstration movement started in 2018 when young planet warriors armed with signs marched around the world chanting for a cleaner planet.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sparked the global climate initiative with a speech to world leaders.
Rallies in Bracebridge and Huntsville are also taking place Friday.
In Barrie, the local group FridaysForFutureBarrie will host a virtual event Saturday evening ahead of a planned rally on October 17.
With files from the Canadian Press.
