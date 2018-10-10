

CTV Barrie





A Barrie youth was injured after being robbed by a teenager while walking to school Tuesday.

According to Barrie police, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. when the youth entered a catwalk near Allandale Heights Public School.

Police say a teenage boy walking in the opposite direction approached the young boy and robbed him.

A brief struggle ensued and the suspect fled leaving the victim with non-life threatening injuries and lying on the ground, police said.

The victim then returned home where the incident was reported to police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 16 to 17 years-old, 5’3” with a slim build. He was wearing a dark green hoodie with a large pocket and had a ‘clown’ bandana on the lower half of his face. The bandana is further described as having a large red nose, black detailing and a wide clown grin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.