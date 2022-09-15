Youth group tackles 34-kms hike across Clearview Township

With maps, Fitbits and a bottle of water, a handful of kids are walking clear across Clearview Township this fall.

By taking part in three-kilometre excursions each Tuesday, the youth are expecting to cover the entire 34 kilometres by Oct. 13.

The Clearview Youth Centre successfully secured $1,000 from Canadian Jumpstart Charity and the government of Canada to fund their hikes.

“Along with the maps they will be given, the Fitbits will allow our youth to track their distance, steps taken, heart rate and more, providing tangible results of their progress," said Shannon McCormick, youth centre coordinator.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities are committed to ensuring youth have equal access to sport and recreation. Since 2005 Jumpstart has disbursed more than $215 million to help over 2.5 million kids.

Along with Jumpstart, the Clearview Youth Centre offers board games nights, mindful art lessons, baking experiences and movie nights.